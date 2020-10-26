Lane Kiffin bashes SEC for lack of transparency in officiating

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin still has not moved on from a controversial moment in his team’s loss to Auburn on Saturday.

Kiffin was angry about a key officiating error that was not reviewed during the fourth quarter of Saturday’s defeat. On Monday, Kiffin spoke to SEC head of officiating John McDaid, and the conversation did not seem to go well. Kiffin said he was “not allowed” to say anything about the conversation, and added that he was told “there’s a policy.”

“I was about to take a five-minute power yoga class before I walked in here to say what I really wanted to,” Kiffin said, via Nick Suss of the Mississippi Clarion Ledger. “You know what I’d really like? I’d really like it when if you guys asked me a question about managing a game or how I played players to just say ‘That’s a personal thing. I can’t discuss it with you.’ I would really like to be able to answer those questions like that.”

Kiffin is angry, and he has a right to be. You can see the play he’s still upset about here.

Lack of transparency in officiating has long been an issue. Kiffin wants an answer for what happened Saturday, and he wants to be able to share it with his players and fans. Right now, he can’t, and he doesn’t seem satisfied with the explanation he got, either.