Lane Kiffin goes on epic rant about Oklahoma coach

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin went off on Oklahoma coach Brent Venables after Venables suggested the Rebels did not deserve to win Saturday’s game.

Venables said Sunday that the Sooners were the “better team” in their 34-26 loss on Saturday, but they lost due to poor execution. Those remarks made their way back to Kiffin on Monday, and the Ole Miss coach did not hold back.

“Interesting take. That’s a hot take,” Kiffin said. “I wouldn’t have thought that people watching would say that. I think we left a lot out there. I think we should have won by a couple scores. I don’t know how he evaluated that game that they were the better team. Way more yards, 21 first downs to 14.

“Maybe they had the better team last year too when we beat them. Maybe he had the better team at Oklahoma when we beat them 55-19 in the national championship. Maybe he had the better team at Clemson when we beat them 45-40 in the national championship at Alabama.”

Venables’ comments unquestionably bothered Kiffin for him to be bringing up old games from his tenure at Alabama. Kiffin is right, though. His team outgained Oklahoma 431-359 and controlled time of possession. Perhaps Venables was making the case that the team should have won but did not execute well enough, but if that’s the case, part of the blame for that has to fall on him and the coaching staff.

This is not the first time Venables has invited criticism lately with comments he has made. Given his inconsistent record at Oklahoma, Sooners fans likely won’t be rushing to defend him, either.