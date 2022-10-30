Lane Kiffin appeared to call out Texas A&M player about faking injury

Lane Kiffin felt that Texas A&M was faking injuries during Saturday’s game in an attempt to slow down the Ole Miss attack, and the coach made his feelings known to at least one opposing player.

Kiffin came onto the field to argue a pass interference call late in the third quarter of his team’s 31-28 win over the Aggies. Texas A&M defensive back Bryce Anderson started talking trash to Kiffin, and Kiffin appeared to respond by telling Anderson to “lay down and fake another injury.” You can see the video below:

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has a chat with Texas A&M DB Bryce Anderson. #OleMiss pic.twitter.com/Qw4B09vXPu — Brad Logan (@BradLoganCOTE) October 30, 2022

Ole Miss runs a fast-paced offense that can wear out defenses. There were multiple instances during Saturday’s game when Texas A&M players laid down with injuries or cramps, which is not uncommon. There is no way for officials to police whether a player is faking an injury, so the strategy is not that rare. Kiffin obviously felt it was one that was being used by the Aggies.

The interesting thing is that Texas A&M defensive coordinator DJ Durkin served in the same role under Kiffin last season. Kiffin took a shot at the Aggies leading up to the game about how they hired Durkin away from him. If Texas A&M went into the game planning to fake injuries, Durkin would have had a hand in it.