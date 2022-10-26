Lane Kiffin takes shot at Texas A&M ahead of big game

Lane Kiffin came prepared with some bulletin board material Wednesday ahead of Ole Miss’ game against Texas A&M on Saturday.

Saturday’s meeting will be the first between the two teams since D.J. Durkin left his role as Ole Miss co-defensive coordinator to take on the role at Texas A&M. Kiffin was asked about this Wednesday, and the Rebels coach took a pretty clear shot at the Aggies program.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said they tried to keep DC DJ Durkin when he was being courted by the Aggies. "We got out bid. Kind of common theme with that program," he said of the Aggies. — 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 𝕃. 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟 (@Travis_L_Brown) October 26, 2022

“We got outbid. Kind of common theme with that program,” Kiffin said.

Those would count as shots fired. Texas A&M’s top-ranked 2022 recruiting class has attracted scrutiny from some, including Nick Saban, who have essentially accused Jimbo Fisher’s program of exploiting NIL rules to pay recruits. Fisher angrily denied these allegations, but there has been at least some circumstantial evidence to back the claims.

Kiffin knows what he is doing here and he obviously chose his words on purpose. Whether it helps or hurts his team’s cause remains to be seen, but he’s certainly not afraid to turn the heat up prior to the game itself.

