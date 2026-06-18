Lane Kiffin makes big guarantee about his LSU tenure

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin is not shying away from high expectations when it comes to his new role.

Kiffin appeared on the “In The Bayou With Tyrann Mathieu ” podcast this week, and essentially promised that the Tigers will win at least one national title during his tenure. He did somewhat cautiously add that it might not necessarily happen right away, though.

“I don’t know how fast it’s going to happen, but we’re going to win a national championship,” Kiffin said. “We’re going to have the teams and the rosters back to the way they were playing when they were great. I don’t know how fast. It might not be today. But it’s going to happen, and I feel it in recruiting, too.”

Lane Kiffin makes a National Championship promise for LSU 👀🏆



“I don’t know how fast it’s going to happen, but we’re going to win a national championship. We’re going to have the teams and the rosters back to the way they were playing when they were great.” pic.twitter.com/z1zlZj0j55 — In The Bayou With Tyrann Mathieu (@InTheBayouPod) June 17, 2026

It may not be phrased as boldly as it could have been, but Kiffin is essentially promising a title here. The confidence was telling, as it sounds like there is no doubt in his mind that this will come to pass.

That said, Kiffin is just recognizing the reality of what will be expected of him. Brian Kelly went 34-14 for LSU, but was fired because the team never got particularly close to contending for a title. Plus, good results should be the expectation in light of the financial resources being poured into the program.

LSU won its last national title under Ed Orgeron in 2019. They have not even been back to the College Football Playoff since then.