Lane Kiffin’s LSU roster will cost an absurd amount in 2026

College football rosters keep getting more and more expensive, but Lane Kiffin’s LSU team might pace the sport in 2026.

Former LSU coach Brian Kelly appeared on SiriusXM College Sports on Friday and claimed that Kiffin’s roster in 2026 will be worth more than $40 million in NIL money. That would likely make it one of, if not the most expensive roster in college football history.

Brian Kelly just told us on @SXMCollege that Lane Kiffin's current roster at LSU is over $40 million 👀 — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) March 6, 2026

Schools are under no obligation to divulge the value of their rosters, so what we know about them is from insider reporting and hearsay. Four years ago, Ohio State coach Ryan Day estimated he would need $13 million just to keep his players from transferring. Three years later, their title-winning roster was valued at a reported $20 million. If true, Kiffin’s 2026 team will cost double that.

This is one of the reasons LSU wanted Kiffin. He brings in big players, even if they are costly. LSU certainly has the budget to cover them, based on what they are willing to pay the coach.

The Tigers are coming off a disappointing 7-6 season, which is not good enough for a program that expects to contend for championships. Kiffin will be expected to make significant improvements on that record in 2026, especially with such an expensive team at his disposal.