Lane Kiffin gets contract extension from Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin has been a success story at Ole Miss, and the school is rewarding him with a contract extension.

Ole Miss announced on Saturday that they had agreed on a new contract with Kiffin.

The announcement comes at a time when Kiffin was being mentioned in connection with the Miami Hurricanes job. The extension suggests Kiffin’s side may have used the Miami rumor as leverage with Ole Miss, or that Miami is close to hiring a different candidate instead.

Kiffin went 5-5 in the COVID-shortened season last year. He has the Rebels at 10-2 this season, which is their best regular season ever (all the school’s past 10-win seasons were achieved with a bowl win).

Kiffin has brought attention, success, recruits, and a high-scoring offense to Oxford. Ole Miss trying to keep him around was a no-brainer.

Photo: Sep 18, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffen at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports