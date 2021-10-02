 Skip to main content
Lane Kiffin was in hilarious form ahead of Alabama game

October 2, 2021
by Grey Papke

Lane Kiffin

Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels face a huge test Saturday as they travel to face Alabama. Kiffin doesn’t seem stressed about it, at least judging from one pregame interview.

Kiffin spoke with ESPN’s Laura Rutledge ahead of the game and was clear-eyed about the team’s chances. He admitted that Ole Miss would have to play flawlessly and probably get some breaks, but conceded that “maybe little Ole Miss can pull it off.”

When asked about the “little” comment, Kiffin had a hilarious response — that he was just trying to emulate Clemson’s Dabo Swinney.

Like him or not, Kiffin is unlike any other coach with his sense of humor. After all, who else would post stuff like this? With the team doing well and this sort of thing resonating with recruits, maybe Kiffin has a shot at beating Alabama — if not Saturday, then somewhere in the near future.

