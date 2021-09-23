Lane Kiffin calls out Ole Miss OC for giving team ‘rat poison’

Lane Kiffin knows the dangers of “rat poison” for a college football team. He learned all about it while serving under Nick Saban at Alabama. Unfortunately, some rat poison came from an in-house source at Ole Miss this week.

Kiffin humorously called out Ole Miss’ offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby over Twitter on Tuesday for rat-poisoning the team.

Lebby posted a graphic on his Twitter account boasting that Ole Miss had the No. 1 offense in the NCAA for total yards.

The accomplishment through three games reflects well upon Lebby. However, it can have some negative consequences, such as causing players to become full of themselves and not work as hard. Saban hated and still hates when the media or other outside sources fill his players’ heads with thoughts of greatness. That’s the rat poison he tries to avoid.

Kiffin saw Lebby’s tweet and responded to it, joking that “we can’t rat poison ourselves!” He even threw in a picture of the band Poison for good measure.

Kiffin is just joking about it, but there’s probably something to not talking up his team too much. They don’t want to get full of themselves right before they face Alabama on the road. Although maybe Saban does appreciate Kiffin continuing to give him rat poison tributes.