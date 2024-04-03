Lane Kiffin adds former NFL head coach to Ole Miss staff

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is making a high-profile addition to his coaching staff.

Former New York Giants coach and New England Patriots assistant Joe Judge is joining the Ole Miss staff as an assistant, according to Zach Berry of On3. It is not clear what specific role Judge will be taking on the staff.

This is the latest move from Kiffin to surround himself with well-known coaches, having added a former rival head coach to the staff earlier in the offseason. Judge brings extensive pro experience with him to Ole Miss along with his notable ties to Bill Belichick, though Judge did not necessarily draw rave reviews in his most recent stint with New England.

Judge does have some ties to the state of Mississippi, having attended Mississippi State. He also started his coaching career there as a graduate assistant. This marks his first college staff role since he left Alabama in 2011.