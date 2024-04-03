 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, April 3, 2024

Lane Kiffin adds former NFL head coach to Ole Miss staff

April 3, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
Lane Kiffin wearing a headset

Oct 15, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin walks off the field during a timeout during the first quarter of the game against the Auburn Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is making a high-profile addition to his coaching staff.

Former New York Giants coach and New England Patriots assistant Joe Judge is joining the Ole Miss staff as an assistant, according to Zach Berry of On3. It is not clear what specific role Judge will be taking on the staff.

This is the latest move from Kiffin to surround himself with well-known coaches, having added a former rival head coach to the staff earlier in the offseason. Judge brings extensive pro experience with him to Ole Miss along with his notable ties to Bill Belichick, though Judge did not necessarily draw rave reviews in his most recent stint with New England.

Judge does have some ties to the state of Mississippi, having attended Mississippi State. He also started his coaching career there as a graduate assistant. This marks his first college staff role since he left Alabama in 2011.

Article Tags

Joe JudgeLane KiffinOle Miss Football
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus