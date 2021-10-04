Lane Kiffin laughs off Alabama’s ‘popcorn’ trolling

If Alabama was hoping to bother Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin with their trolling over his comments Saturday, they don’t appear to be getting the desired reaction.

Kiffin heard it from all corners after urging fans to “get your popcorn ready” prior to Saturday’s game at Alabama. That remark didn’t seem to age well when the Crimson Tide took a 28-0 lead at halftime, ultimately winning 42-21.

Things actually got so bad that Alabama’s mascot joined in on the trolling. None of this bothered Kiffin in the slightest, at least judging from his social media activity.

Now that’s funny!!! Good . @AlabamaFTBL Good luck stay healthy and see you next year. https://t.co/PGKJEL2EEE — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) October 4, 2021

Kiffin can hardly be accused of being unable to take it when dishing it out. He knows as well as anybody how badly his comment aged. There’s no use hiding from it.

Besides, Kiffin has been shrugging off some far less good-natured comments all week. This is pretty easy in comparison.