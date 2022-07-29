Lane Kiffin responds to Matt Corral’s Ole Miss comments

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin is in a forgiving mood when it comes to recent comments made by his former quarterback.

Matt Corral raised some eyebrows recently by remarking that he “took the easy way out” by going to Ole Miss, where he would face less competition for playing time. Some took this to mean that Corral regretted going to Ole Miss, but Kiffin clearly does not see it that way.

“Matt immediately texted me after that to say that’s not what he meant by it,” Kiffin said on ESPN’s “First Take” Wednesday, via Mark Heim of al.com. “He actually was in a competition here, so he’s a rookie in the NFL. He’s not going to say everything right. He’s not going to throw everything right, especially in the first year. I’m sure he’d take that back.”

Kiffin also pointed out that Corral was already at the school when he took the job, so any perceived lack of competition at that time had nothing to do with Kiffin.

Kiffin is not afraid to take shots at others when he feels the situation calls for it. Corral, now a rookie with the Carolina Panthers, clearly is not on his college coach’s bad side here.