Lane Kiffin has message for disappointed Alabama fans

Lane Kiffin has a message for Alabama fans who may be disappointed with the football team’s coaching staff hires.

Bama lost offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien to the New England Patriots, while defensive coordinator Pete Golding left for Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels.

Apparently some Tide fans had their eyes on a tandem of say Kliff Kingsbury as offensive coordinator and Jeremy Pruitt as defensive coordinator. Instead, Nick Saban’s program brought in former Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and rehired Kevin Steele as defensive coordinator.

Kiffin is telling concerned Tide fans not to worry.

“The [GOAT] just signed the #1 Recruiting class with no coordinators!! Relax @AlabamaFTBL,” Kiffin tweeted.

“GOAT” is what Kiffin calls Saban, because he regards his former boss as the best college football coach all time. His message also has plenty of validity.

Crimson Tide fans may not have gotten their dream tandem of coordinators. They are probably also disappointed about the 2-loss season that saw them miss out on the College Football Playoff. But as Kiffin implied, Alabama will be just fine so long as Saban is there.

Since 2008, the Tide have only lost more than two games in a season once. They have won six national championships and reached the College Football Playoff six times. The last time Bama failed to make the CFP semifinals, they won the national championship the following season. That could be a good omen for the Tide, who need a new quarterback after losing Bryce Young to the draft.