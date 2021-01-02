Lane Kiffin sends hilarious tweet ahead of Outback Bowl

Lane Kiffin is ready for the Outback Bowl, and he has the hilarious pregame tweet to prove it.

Kiffin, who’s known for his humor, shared a tweet ahead of Saturday’s matchup against Indiana. It depicts his dramatic pregame speech — with the heads of himself and his players awkwardly superimposed onto a scene from, appropriately enough, the classic sports movie “Hoosiers.”

Live look at the pre-game speech good luck @IndianaFootball gonna be a great game @OleMissFB #ComeToTheSip pic.twitter.com/4iOP2CFc31 — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) January 2, 2021

Jimmy Chitwood ain’t walking through that door, coach.

Kiffin can finish off a 5-5 campaign in his first season at Ole Miss if the Rebels can upset Indiana. Given how tough the Hoosiers are, that might be a tall order. Maybe Kiffin can break out his impression of this former boss to further motivate his team.