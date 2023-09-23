Lane Kiffin has cryptic message about facing Nick Saban

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin offered up a cryptic quote about facing Lane Kiffin and Alabama on Saturday.

Speaking to SEC Network, Kiffin suggested that the opportunity to play the Crimson Tide was exciting in part because “you never know how many more you’ve got.”

"We're excited for this opportunity today and you never know how many more you've got. Maybe this is our last time," Lane Kiffin said about playing Nick Saban just now on the SEC Network. — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) September 23, 2023

This may just be some of Kiffin’s classic teasing. SEC expansion also means the two schools are not guaranteed to play each other every year. Then again, it may just be Kiffin having fun with the rumors that always surround Saban, which we know he is not fond of.

Saban would never get caught saying anything like this, though he did have some very nice things to say about Kiffin earlier in the week.