Lane Kiffin has cryptic message about facing Nick Saban

September 23, 2023
by Grey Papke
Lane Kiffin wearing a headset

Oct 15, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin walks off the field during a timeout during the first quarter of the game against the Auburn Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin offered up a cryptic quote about facing Lane Kiffin and Alabama on Saturday.

Speaking to SEC Network, Kiffin suggested that the opportunity to play the Crimson Tide was exciting in part because “you never know how many more you’ve got.”

“We’re excited for this opportunity today and you never know how many more you’ve got. Maybe this is our last time,” Kiffin said.

This may just be some of Kiffin’s classic teasing. SEC expansion also means the two schools are not guaranteed to play each other every year. Then again, it may just be Kiffin having fun with the rumors that always surround Saban, which we know he is not fond of.

Saban would never get caught saying anything like this, though he did have some very nice things to say about Kiffin earlier in the week.

