Video: Lane Kiffin had must-see reaction to Ole Miss’ game-winning TD

Ole Miss and Arkansas played an instant classic on Saturday afternoon, and Lane Kiffin’s reaction late in the game was proof of just how intense the game was.

The game was back-and-forth all afternoon, but settled into a pattern that saw the Rebels take a seven-point lead, only for Arkansas to come back and tie it up. That persisted into the fourth quarter, right down to the Razorbacks tying the game at 45 with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter.

Ole Miss would need just two plays to get that lead back. Quarterback Matt Corral found wide receiver Braylon Sanders wide open for a 68-yard touchdown pass.

It was a playcall that worked to perfection. So much so, in fact, that Kiffin could be seen running down the sideline throwing his play sheet into the stands in celebration as soon as he saw Arkansas fall for the double move.

I think Lane Kiffin threw his play sheet into the stands pic.twitter.com/QN1Tvh1TCa — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 9, 2021

Kiffin has a tendency to celebrate as soon as he sees his player open. We’ve seen him do it before.

Arkansas actually got the ball back and scored a touchdown as time expired. They opted to go for a two-point conversion and the win, but were stopped, and Ole Miss escaped with a 52-51 win.

Kiffin has been on the wrong end of trolling since his team’s loss to Alabama last week. He kind of earned this one.