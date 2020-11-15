Video: Lane Kiffin had great celebration for Ole Miss’ 91-yard touchdown

One of the best parts about Lane Kiffin comes when he celebrates a big play before it happens, all because he knows the playcall worked. That happened on Saturday night, and it was great.

Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels beat South Carolina 59-42 on Saturday at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss. They were down 42-38 in the fourth quarter and took the lead on a 91-yard touchdown pass from Matt Corral to Elijah Moore.

Video shows that Kiffin started to celebrate the touchdown before it happened because he saw Moore wide open. He even heaved his clipboard in the air in excitement.

That was awesome.

The Rebels added two more touchdowns to go up 59-42. Corral set a school record with 513 yards passing in the game. Moore had huge numbers as well and had 13 catches for 225 yards and two touchdowns.

Kiffin pulled this move back when he was at Alabama, and it was great to watch. He keeps on doing it wherever he goes.