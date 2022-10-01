 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, October 1, 2022

Lane Kiffin calls out Kentucky OC after upset win

October 1, 2022
by Grey Papke
Lane Kiffin holds his headset

Sep 18, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffen at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Lane Kiffin certainly took note of what was said about his team in the week leading up to Saturday’s game against the Kentucky Wildcats, and he took a lot of it to heart.

After Ole Miss’ upset win, Kiffin responded to Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello, who challenged opposing teams to send blitzes after quarterback Will Levis. Scangarello had said during his weekly press conference that he and Levis “love” to see blitzes because they open up holes in the defense, and challenged opponents to “keep bringing it.”

That comment did not go unnoticed by Kiffin, who told ESPN’s Molly McGrath after the 22-19 victory that his defense was “motivated” during the week by the comments.

Scangarello learned the hard way that Kiffin loves to take anything he can and feed on it. After all, he is still milking what happened at Tennessee last year. You don’t need to give him any more bulletin board material.

Levis did throw for 220 yards and two touchdowns, but was largely contained by the Ole Miss defense. Clearly, the pressure tactic did not work.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus