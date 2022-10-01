Lane Kiffin calls out Kentucky OC after upset win

Lane Kiffin certainly took note of what was said about his team in the week leading up to Saturday’s game against the Kentucky Wildcats, and he took a lot of it to heart.

After Ole Miss’ upset win, Kiffin responded to Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello, who challenged opposing teams to send blitzes after quarterback Will Levis. Scangarello had said during his weekly press conference that he and Levis “love” to see blitzes because they open up holes in the defense, and challenged opponents to “keep bringing it.”

That comment did not go unnoticed by Kiffin, who told ESPN’s Molly McGrath after the 22-19 victory that his defense was “motivated” during the week by the comments.

“They rushed (Levis). They were motivated all week by (Kentucky’s) offensive coordinator saying bring the blitz and we’ll light you up. “There you go.” — Lane Kiffin, to ESPN, on the #OleMiss defense in the 22-19 win over Kentucky — Ben Garrett (@SpiritBen) October 1, 2022

Scangarello learned the hard way that Kiffin loves to take anything he can and feed on it. After all, he is still milking what happened at Tennessee last year. You don’t need to give him any more bulletin board material.

Levis did throw for 220 yards and two touchdowns, but was largely contained by the Ole Miss defense. Clearly, the pressure tactic did not work.