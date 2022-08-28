Lane Kiffin responds to Tennessee minor league team’s brutal promo

Tennessee fans are still raging at Lane Kiffin on a semi-regular basis. At some point, they may have to accept that it will never actually bother him.

On Saturday, the Tennessee Smokies, the Double-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, had kids throw mustard at a skeleton with Kiffin’s face pasted on it. This was in reference to Kiffin’s infamous return to Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium last season, when the Ole Miss coach had a whole host of bizarre items thrown at him by fans.

Lane Kiffin is not welcome in Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/gXyKFzkcwb — Tennessee Smokies (@smokiesbaseball) August 28, 2022

Kiffin was clearly unbothered. He tweeted he was glad the young fan in the video was not at that game, and even joked to radio host Paul Finebaum to see if the kid could drill him from 40 rows away.

Glad that kid wasn’t in Neyland last fall 😂. @finebaum get him on the show see if he can hit me from 40 rows up 🍿 #JustMeansMore @SEC @OleMissFB @Vol_Football https://t.co/WIX1lVRGaq — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) August 28, 2022

You just are not going to get this guy upset about this. That already should have been clear, but this just drives it home a bit more.

Kiffin infamously left Tennessee after just one season to become the head coach at USC, and many have never forgiven him even though it happened 12 years ago. Kiffin will keep getting mileage out of it as long as they stay angry.