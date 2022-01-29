Lane Kiffin trolls Brian Kelly over new recruit video

LSU coach Brian Kelly appears to be undeterred from starring in awkward videos with recruits, and now a rival SEC coach is letting him have it as a result.

Kelly popped up in a new video on Friday posted by LSU target Danny Lewis Jr. Lewis, a 2022 four-star tight end, took an official visit to LSU this week and used the occasion to star in a TikTok video featuring more of Kelly’s cringeworthy dancing.

The video quickly caught the attention of Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, who jokingly asked if Kelly had lost a bet.

Did you lose a bet or something @CoachBrianKelly ?? This can’t be real. Photoshopped? Account hacked?? I mean …. https://t.co/HvhOo2AcIZ — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) January 29, 2022

This marks the second time Kelly has appeared in a video like this. He was definitely aware of the response the last one got judging from comments he made about it earlier this month. He probably knew the jokes would fly after he did it again, though perhaps he didn’t expect Kiffin himself to chime in.

On the other hand, if Lewis ends up signing with LSU, maybe the video will be a decisive factor. Who are we to judge if it actually works?

Photo: Sep 18, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffen at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports