Brian Kelly stars in hilariously awkward recruiting video with LSU commit

Despite the recent controversy surrounding him, Brian Kelly has already landed a quality recruit at LSU. He also gave his detractors more fodder in doing so thanks to his incredibly awkward appearance in the announcement video.

Quarterback Walker Howard, who had verbally committed to LSU in 2020, affirmed his commitment Sunday by appearing in a video with Kelly. The video, set to the song “Callin’ Baton Rouge” by Garth Brooks, features Howard and Kelly standing back-to-back as the head coach tries awkwardly to dance along to the music.

It’s safe to say Kelly does not have a future as a dancer. He looks extremely awkward and out of his element. Detractors would also say that he looks like he’s trying too hard, much like he did with his bizarre and phony accent recently.

On the other hand, the opinion that matters most here is that of the players. Howard rates as a five-star recruit on Rivals, and he’s clearly enthusiastic about playing for Kelly. If other recruits feel the same way, Kelly will do fine at LSU despite a lot of the scrutiny and negative comments about his move.

Photo: Dec 1, 2021; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Newly named LSU Tigers head football coach Brian Kelly answers media questions after being introduced in a press conference at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Dennis-USA TODAY Sports