Fans react to Travis Hunter’s fiancee Leanna Lenee

December 14, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Travis Hunter with his fiancee Leanna Lenee

Travis Hunter took the college football spotlight Saturday when he was named the winner of the 2024 Heisman Trophy. Some of that attention also spilled over to his fiancee Leanna Lenee.

Colorado’s two-way star just barely beat out Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty for the award, garnering 2,231 voting points to Jeanty’s 2,017. It was the closest margin between Heisman Trophy winner and runner-up in 15 years.

Several fans on X could not resist talking about Lenee, who was at the ceremony supporting her fiancee.

Some could not help but notice that Hunter thanked Lenee before his parents and hugged her before coach Deion Sanders or his own mother.

Some even called Lenee the true biggest winner of the night after her fiance was immortalized in Heisman history.

Hunter even shared to the world how Lenee was responsible for making him listen to hip hop artist Lil Wayne’s music. The “6 Foot 7 Foot” rapper was sitting in the front row as Hunter told him how impactful his music was to the Colorado star’s career.

Others defended Lenee and wondered why people online were so critical of a relationship they weren’t a part of.

Hunter and Lenee first met as teenagers back in high school. They began dating in 2022 and got engaged in February.

Hunter’s girlfriend wasn’t the only member of his immediate circle that got heightened attention on Saturday. Many also wondered why Hunter’s father was missing from the ceremony.

