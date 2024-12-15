Where was Travis Hunter’s father for Heisman Trophy ceremony?

Travis Hunter had quite a contingency with him for the Heisman Trophy ceremony on Saturday, but there was one person who was missing: his father.

Hunter, the Colorado two-way star, won the 2024 Heisman Trophy, the 90th year it was awarded. He had his mother, coach Deion Sanders, rapper Lil’ Wayne, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and several family members with him for the ceremony. He mentioned many of them by name during his speech after winning the award and gave thanks to them.

But then Hunter mentioned his dad, whom he said could not make it.

“I want to say something to my father. He’s not here, couldn’t be able to make it. But I know you’re watching on TV. Dad, I love you,” Hunter said as he teared up. “All the stuff you went through, man. I look at your older son. I did it for you, man. All the times that you ain’t get to see me. And the time you came to see my games, from not seeing probably two games in high school to seeing me on TV every weekend and coming to see me, man. That means so much to me.

“I know you wanted to be here and can’t. But trust me, I got you, I’m bringing the trophy home. I love you.”

Travis Hunter speaking directly to his father, who couldn't make the Heisman ceremony tonight, is the only video you need to see tonight pic.twitter.com/lCa0W9yt5s — Nick Rothschild (@nick_rothschild) December 15, 2024

So where was Hunter’s father, Travis Hunter Sr.?

The Palm Beach Post’s Tom D’Angelo wrote a story about Hunter’s background that was published on Dec. 6. In that story, Travis Hunter Sr. is quoted as saying he was choosing not to attend the ceremony.

“I don’t want to go,” he said. “I want to be there when he gets married and when he gets drafted. I’m going to watch this from home.”

Hunter Sr. was sentenced to 90 days in jail for a 2023 arrest. He began serving his time at Palm Beach County West Detention Center in September and was released three weeks early, according to the story.

Much like his talented son, Hunter Sr. was a standout football 2-way football player and track star in high school. Travis Sr. was only 17.5 years old when Travis Jr. was born.