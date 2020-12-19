LeBron James shouts out Trey Sermon after record-setting day

You know you’ve made it when LeBron James is shouting you out on Twitter, and that’s what happened to Ohio State running back Trey Sermon on Saturday.

Sermon, typically the Buckeyes’ No. 2 back, was pushed into the spotlight after Master Teague went down with an early injury after two carries. The Oklahoma transfer answered the call, rushing for 331 yards on 29 carries and adding two touchdowns. Not only did that break the record for most rushing yards in the Big Ten Championship, it actually broke the Ohio State single-game rushing record previously set by Eddie George in 1995.

Let’s just say James, a well-known Ohio State fan, was happy.

TREY SERMON TAKE A BOW! You earned that!!! #GoBucks The Best Thing About 6-0… — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 19, 2020

Safe to say that James would have been okay with it if Sermon had done his celebration, unlike this instance a few years back.