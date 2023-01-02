Former USC star rips Lincoln Riley after Cotton Bowl collapse

Most associated with USC football would feel very optimistic about the future of the program despite a disappointing end to Lincoln Riley’s first season as head coach. LenDale White is not one of those people.

The former USC running back ranted on Twitter after the Trojans blew a 15-point lead with less than five minutes remaining to lose 46-45 to Tulane in the Cotton Bowl. In a series of tweets, White criticized Riley and the defense, and even went as far as to say it was “a shame to be a Trojan” right now.

It’s a shame to be a Trojan right now — LenDale White (@thereal_lendale) January 2, 2023

White was not done there. In a tweet directed at Riley, he wrote that “that bend don’t break Defense s–t you brought from OU ain’t gonna cut it.” He further added that “our defense and whoever’s a part of it is a f—ing joke.” White also retweeted a reply he received calling for the firing of defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.

Most would probably argue that White is being a little dramatic here. Yes, the way the Trojans’ season ended was a big disappointment, as they could have been a playoff team prior to the Pac-12 championship loss to Utah. However, the program is healthier than it has been in years, and Riley has not been shy about saying so.

White was a part of the famed USC near-dynasty from 2003-2005 and led the team in rushing for two of his three seasons, outpacing even Reggie Bush. If that is the standard he is setting for the Trojans, sure, they are not there yet. They probably aren’t making as much money as White did, either.