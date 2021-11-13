Lincoln Riley upset with referees, Dave Aranda

Lincoln Riley was upset with both the referees and Baylor coach Dave Aranda over the ending of Saturday’s Oklahoma-Baylor game.

The Bears beat Riley’s Sooners 27-14. Baylor was leading 24-14 and the clock was running, meaning they could have taken knees to end the game. But Baylor oddly decided to call a timeout with three seconds left so they could add a field goal.

The fans stormed the field with three seconds left, wrongly thinking the game was over (video here).

Baylor was not assessed a 15-yard penalty for the fan storming, which bothered Riley. He said after the game that he did not get an explanation for that missed penalty.

Riley was also upset that Aranda opted to kick a field goal even though the game was already out of hand.

Riley says he considered not bringing his players back out at all for the final play. He also said he didn’t get an answer as to why a 15-yard penalty wasn’t assessed. — Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) November 13, 2021

The complaint about the officials not calling a penalty is completely legitimate. But Riley probably isn’t one to talk about sportsmanship given all the times he hung huge offensive numbers on his opponents, such as their 76-0 win over Western Carolina.

As far as the reason, Aranda kicked the field goal for tiebreaker purposes.

Photo: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports