Video: Baylor, Oklahoma game had incredibly odd finish

Saturday’s game between Oklahoma and Baylor had an incredibly bizarre ending that featured a premature field storm and a little bit of running up the score.

The Bears had a 24-14 lead over the Sooners in Saturday’s game. They had possession of the ball and less than a minute left, so the game was effectively over. That was especially true with the clock running after a run play.

Instead of taking a knee, however, Baylor called timeout with three seconds left. The fans wrongly assumed that was the end of the game and made their way onto the field to celebrate, prompting a strange scene as they were herded back into the stands.

As that happened, a furious Lincoln Riley was letting the referees have it.

Baylor fans stormed the field with 1 second left🤣#CFB pic.twitter.com/a0fUHkFqld — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) November 13, 2021

It got weirder. It turns out Baylor called timeout because they wanted to kick a field goal. They did so once order was restored, clinching a 27-14 win.

Bears coach Dave Aranda insisted there was a reason for the kick — he was thinking Big 12 tiebreaker scenarios.

Dave Aranda, tha God, on why he kicked field goal late against Oklahoma: "That was for the Big 12 tiebreaker. I want to be over 10." — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) November 13, 2021

Aranda did actually think this through. You have to go pretty far down the list of tiebreakers to find it, but the Big 12 does actually consider scoring differential if the options including head-to-head records are exhausted.

It was a miserable day all around for Oklahoma, as their unbeaten season came to an end. They might also have a reignited quarterback controversy on their hands.