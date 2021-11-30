LSU shares details of Brian Kelly’s contract

LSU officially announced on Tuesday morning that Brian Kelly has been named the head coach of the Tigers. The school also confirmed that Kelly will have the opportunity to become the highest-paid coach in college football.

Kelly has signed a 10-year, $95 million deal with LSU. The school’s announcement said the contract also includes incentives.

LSU announces the hire of former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly as its new coach, giving him a 9-year, $95M deal. pic.twitter.com/yac6VTuE2M — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 30, 2021

Nick Saban’s salary for 2021 is around $9.7 million, which means Kelly will come in right below the Alabama coach. He could surpass Saban if he hits the incentives, whatever they may be.

Many people wondered why Kelly would leave a Notre Dame program that has won double-digit games in five consecutive seasons and could be headed for a third College Football Playoff appearance. Money is likely the reason, and Kelly alluded to that with a recent quote that went viral.

Photo: Sep 28, 2019; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly waves to fans as he enters Notre Dame Stadium before the game against the Virginia Cavaliers. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports