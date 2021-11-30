 Skip to main content
LSU shares details of Brian Kelly’s contract

November 30, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

LSU officially announced on Tuesday morning that Brian Kelly has been named the head coach of the Tigers. The school also confirmed that Kelly will have the opportunity to become the highest-paid coach in college football.

Kelly has signed a 10-year, $95 million deal with LSU. The school’s announcement said the contract also includes incentives.

Nick Saban’s salary for 2021 is around $9.7 million, which means Kelly will come in right below the Alabama coach. He could surpass Saban if he hits the incentives, whatever they may be.

Many people wondered why Kelly would leave a Notre Dame program that has won double-digit games in five consecutive seasons and could be headed for a third College Football Playoff appearance. Money is likely the reason, and Kelly alluded to that with a recent quote that went viral.

