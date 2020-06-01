LSU to face Grambling, Southern for first time ever in football

LSU will be making some history in the next few college football seasons.

The Tigers announced on Monday that they will be facing Grambling and Southern for the first time ever.

LSU will host Southern on Sept. 10, 2022 and Grambling on Sept. 9, 2023.

Southern University is located in Baton Rouge — the same city as LSU — while Grambling is in the northern part of Louisiana. Both are historically black colleges.

In recent years, Southern has played games against FBS opponents in order to receive a nice payday that helps boost revenues for their athletic department. LSU has also shown interest in playing in-state schools for these types of games in order to pass some of the money to schools within the state.

“If we are going to keep playing FCS schools as part of our out-of-conference scheduling, we want to keep the money in Louisiana as much as possible. It helps the athletic departments and students in Louisiana,” deputy athletic director Verge Ausberry said in 2018. “We want to put Louisiana first.”

LSU faced Southeastern Louisiana, Northwestern State and Louisiana-Monroe in recent years and is set to face Nicholls State in the fall. Now they are making good on keeping money in state with the plans to face Grambling and Southern.