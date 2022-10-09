LSU fans will be embarrassed over what Tennessee WR said after Vols’ win

LSU fans will be embarrassed after hearing what one Tennessee player said after Saturday’s game.

The Vols dismantled the Tigers 40-13 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. The attendance was said to be over 102,000, many of whom were cheering for the road team.

Yes, Vols fans showed up to Baton Rouge in a big way.

THE VIBES IN BATON ROUGE RN!!!!!

Tennessee got out to a 20-0 lead and led 37-7 in the fourth quarter. By the time the game ended, many disappointed LSU fans had filed out, while only Tennessee fans remained to enjoy the big win.

All that's left is orange….

Tennessee junior receiver Jalin Hyatt caught 4 passes for 63 yards and 2 touchdowns in the win. After the game, he praised Vols fans for their amazing effort, which prevented Tennessee from feeling like they were on the road.

“To be honest, it didn’t even feel like we were on the road,” Hyatt said after the game, via Rocky Top Insider’s Ryan Schumpert.

From the years of Bob Neyland to Johnny Majors and Phil Fulmer, Tennessee has a big football tradition. Their fans have been dying for a winner since Fulmer was pushed out around 15 years ago. They finally seem to have struck gold with Josh Heupel, and their fans are absolutely loving it.