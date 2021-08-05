LSU QB Myles Brennan suffered arm injury in freak fishing accident

LSU announced on Monday that quarterback Myles Brennan will be out indefinitely after he underwent arm surgery, and we now have more information about what led to the serious injury.

Brennan’s father, Owen Brennan, spoke about his son’s unfortunate arm injury during an appearance on WWL’s “SportsTalk” this week. The elder Brennan revealed that Myles suffered a broken arm when he fell while fishing. Owen says Myles had his fishing gear in his hand when his sandal got caught on the dock, which caused the quarterback to fall. Myles was unable to brace himself.

“He could have been anywhere, anytime, and this accident could have happened,” Owen said, according to Saturday Down South. “It was just an absolute freak accident. He was not doing anything that he was not supposed to be doing.”

Owen said Myles went to bed that night thinking he had only suffered a bruise. Tests later revealed that he had a compound fracture of the humerus bone in his left arm. Myles underwent surgery and had a metal plate and screws inserted in his arm.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron made it clear this week that Brennan was competing for the Tigers’ starting job. The 6-foot-4 senior passed for 1,112 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions last season. Now that he is out, Max Johnson has the inside track on the starting job.