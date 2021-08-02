LSU QB Myles Brennan out indefinitely due to arm surgery

LSU’s quarterback competition just got a lot less competitive.

LSU announced on Monday that Myles Brennan is out indefinitely due to arm surgery. The 6-foot-4 quarterback suffered a broken humerus bone in his left arm and is undergoing surgery.

“Myles Brennan suffered a severe injury that will require surgery,” head coach Ed Orgeron said. “His timeline is yet to be determined. Myles has done everything we have asked of him this summer and was in the fight to be the starting quarterback at LSU.”

Brennan passed for 1,112 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions last season. Max Johnson passed for 1,069 yards and eight touchdowns last season for LSU and will likely take over as the team’s starter this fall.