LSU shares update on status of Sevyn Banks

LSU shared an update Saturday night on the status of Sevyn Banks, who was carted off the field after the opening play in LSU’s 21-17 win at Auburn.

Banks hurt his head while making the tackle on the opening kickoff.

The hit from LSU’s Sevyn Banks. Prayers to him and his family. Update he has movement of his extremities and is conscious. Hope for a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/YBvNifKh91 — Arya Thomas (@AryaThomas17) October 2, 2022

The senior cornerback was placed on a stretcher and carted off the field.

Prayers up for LSU DB Sevyn Banks. The stretcher & cart is out for him. pic.twitter.com/fajSztEJWv — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) October 1, 2022

Not only did Banks not return to the game due to his injury, but he was actually ejected for targeting.

The Tigers fell behind 17-0 in the second quarter but rallied with 21 unanswered points to win the game.

LSU issued a statement about Banks after the victory.

An Update on Sevyn Banks pic.twitter.com/KF1noImcAp — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 2, 2022

“Sevyn Banks was taken to a local hospital following an injury on the first play of tonight’s game,” the statement began. “After a series of tests, he was alert and mobile. He has been cleared to leave the hospital and will return to the stadium under the care of team doctors.”

Banks, a transfer from Ohio State, was seen walking and in a neck brace after the win.