Report: LSU, USC have same top target for head coaching jobs

LSU and USC are both premier coaching positions. With both open at the same time, there was inevitably going to be some overlap on their lists of targets.

According to Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports, both the Trojans and Tigers will have Penn State’s James Franklin at or near the top of their wishlists. Feldman said on “Big Noon Kickoff” Saturday that LSU’s decision to part ways with Ed Orgeron complicated USC’s search by putting them in the running for the same coaches.

👀 @BruceFeldmanCFB has all the latest on LSU and USC's coaching searches and who they both have their eyes on pic.twitter.com/kTQ2vIt5O6 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 23, 2021

It’s not a shock that Franklin is a hugely popular target. His work at Vanderbilt and Penn State speaks for itself. Vanderbilt in particular posted two nine-win seasons at Vanderbilt, a school that has had little football success otherwise. The links to USC are long-standing, too.

While LSU may be looking at Franklin, there are also rumors they may have their eyes on another Big Ten coach as well.