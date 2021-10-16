Mel Tucker could be head coach target for SEC powerhouse?

One of the more prestigious jobs in college football could be opening up in the near future, and may already have a target in mind.

As speculation grows about the future of coach Ed Orgeron at LSU, other names are being linked to the post. One of them is Michigan State coach Mel Tucker, who some LSU officials are “really, really high on,” according to FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman.

As Feldman points out, Tucker was an assistant on Nick Saban’s staff at LSU, so there are preexisting ties there. What isn’t clear is whether Tucker would be eager to move again, having just joined Michigan State prior to the 2020 season. Tucker has overseen a remarkably quick turnaround with the Spartans, who entered play Saturday 6-0 and ranked No. 10 in the country.

The fact that there are already rumored replacements can’t be good news for Orgeron, whose job appears to be increasingly under threat. It seems he’ll need to win some games fast to remain in Baton Rouge.

Photo: Sep 3, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Mel Tucker walks on the field during warmups before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports