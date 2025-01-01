LSU players’ awesome gesture for injured team captain goes viral

LSU players were one with team captain Whit Weeks after the linebacker went down with an injury in Tuesday’s game against the Baylor Bears at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Weeks suffered a gruesome ankle injury while trying to make a defensive play with under two minutes left in the first half of Kinder’s Texas Bowl. Weeks was in immense pain as medical personnel tried to put his dislocated ankle back in place.

Absolutely brutal injury for #LSU stud LB Whit Weeks…clearly has a dislocated/broken ankle…rarely do you see a trainer put a dislocated limb back in place on the field on live television…crazy…#Tigers #Baylor #Bears #TexasBowl pic.twitter.com/Z7usRDtV2M — Artie Schweitzer (@ArtieSchweitzer) December 31, 2024

As Weeks was carried onto the injury cart, several teammates made sure to dap him up to show their support. The LSU staffer driving the cart couldn’t leave the field given how many players wanted to wish Weeks well.

Soon enough, LSU’s entire bench cleared in a show of solidarity for the injured team captain. It was a clear sign of how beloved he is amongst his teammates.

LSU players came over to support LB Whit Weeks before he was carted off the field 💜 pic.twitter.com/yZppEoz8QC — ESPN (@espn) December 31, 2024

Weeks himself appeared to be in good spirits despite the serious injury.

After the game, LSU head coach Brian Kelly confirmed to reporters that Weeks had indeed dislocated his ankle.

“Early indication is dislocation of the ankle, probably will have surgery here quickly,” Kelly said, via Lafayette Daily Advertiser’s Cory Diaz. “I don’t want to give an exact timeline but we should have him ready to go sometime around spring ball. We feel for him. He’s a tough kid that will handle this the right way but we’ll act quickly on it. His family was with him.

Kelly added that LSU’s team-wide gesture for Weeks was no surprise given how important of a figure he is in the locker room.