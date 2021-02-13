Texas lands commitment from 5-star QB recruit Maalik Murphy

Steve Sarkisian’s attempt to rebuild Texas football is off to a good start on the recruiting trail.

Gardena (Calif.) Serra quarterback Maalik Murphy announced his commitment to the Longhorns on Saturday, sealing a major recruiting coup for Sarkisian’s program. Murphy is rated as the No. 2 pro-style quarterback and No. 30 recruit overall in 247Sports’ composite ranking of the 2022 recruiting class.

Murphy credited Sarkisian as a big reason behind his decision to commit to Texas.

“I think he’s the perfect coach to prepare me for the next level,” Murphy said of Sarkisian, via Greg Biggins of 247Sports. “He’s a Cali guy and someone I’m really comfortable with. I look at what he’s done in the past and how he develops quarterbacks and I think he can help me reach my goals, which are to play in the NFL. I love his offense and think I fit in really well with what he wants to do scheme wise.”

The Longhorns now have the seventh-ranked recruiting class for 2022, so Sarkisian will be bringing in plenty of highly-rated talent. It’s certainly a more optimistic outlook than the one Sarkisian’s predecessor offered upon taking over four years ago.

