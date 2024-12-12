 Skip to main content
Former 5-star QB to re-enter transfer portal

December 12, 2024
by Grey Papke
Malachi Nelson at USC

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Malachi Nelson (8) before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Photo Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

A former 5-star quarterback recruit is once again hitting the transfer portal after something of a lost season.

Boise State quarterback Malachi Nelson is once again entering the transfer portal, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. This marks the second consecutive offseason that Nelson will be transferring.

Nelson’s decision hardly comes as a shock. The freshman transferred to Boise State last offseason believing he would be able to win the starting quarterback job. He was ultimately beaten out by Maddux Madsen in a fairly shocking decision, and he wound up attempting just 17 passes all season. Once that happened, another transfer was more or less inevitable.

Nelson was ranked as the No. 12 player nationally and No. 5 quarterback by 247 Sports’ composite rankings for the class of 2023. He originally went to USC, where he spent a year backing up Caleb Williams, before deciding to transfer from there. Presumably, he will be looking for a landing spot where he will actually be the starter in 2025.

