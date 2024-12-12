Former 5-star QB to re-enter transfer portal

A former 5-star quarterback recruit is once again hitting the transfer portal after something of a lost season.

Boise State quarterback Malachi Nelson is once again entering the transfer portal, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. This marks the second consecutive offseason that Nelson will be transferring.

Boise State quarterback Malachi Nelson intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal, per his manager @JgNetworkCEO. He’s a former USC QB who was ESPN’s No. 1 overall player in the class of 2023. pic.twitter.com/1DeQS0jjlE — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 12, 2024

Nelson’s decision hardly comes as a shock. The freshman transferred to Boise State last offseason believing he would be able to win the starting quarterback job. He was ultimately beaten out by Maddux Madsen in a fairly shocking decision, and he wound up attempting just 17 passes all season. Once that happened, another transfer was more or less inevitable.

Nelson was ranked as the No. 12 player nationally and No. 5 quarterback by 247 Sports’ composite rankings for the class of 2023. He originally went to USC, where he spent a year backing up Caleb Williams, before deciding to transfer from there. Presumably, he will be looking for a landing spot where he will actually be the starter in 2025.