Manny Diaz did not enjoy his handshake with Mack Brown

Manny Diaz did not enjoy his postgame handshake with Mack Brown nearly as much as the North Carolina head coach did.

The Tar Heels beat the Hurricanes 45-42 on an interception in the final 10 seconds of the game. The outcome was so heartbreaking that Miami’s quarterback was left crying on the field (see it here).

What didn’t help matters was Brown’s postgame handshake. He seemed way too eager to visit with Diaz after the game, while Diaz seemed like he just wanted to go.

Come on, Mack. Read the room! That wasn’t the time to catch up with old pals.

Diaz used to be Mack’s defensive coordinator at Texas. But Diaz got fired by Brown in 2013 after his defense allowed 550 yards to BYU.