Tyler Van Dyke crying after heartbreaking Miami loss to UNC

Tyler Van Dyke was shown crying on the field after a heartbreaking ending for his Miami Hurricanes on Saturday.

Van Dyke went 20/45 for 264 yards, a touchdown pass and three interceptions in his team’s 45-42 loss at North Carolina. The game ended after Miami’s comeback was thwarted by an interception deep in UNC territory with under 10 seconds left in the game.

Miami with a chance to win the game… and it's INTERCEPTED BY NORTH CAROLINA!!! pic.twitter.com/auGBX5Woh0 — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTBVids_YT) October 16, 2021

Van Dyke had taken his Hurricanes from their 28 to the UNC 16 over the final three minutes of the game. They were coming close to tying the game at minimum, and possibly winning it. And then the interception happened.

Van Dyke was shown by ACC Network cameras crying on the field afterwards and being consoled by a Miami staffer.

Tyler Van Dyke heartbroken after the interception sealed Miami's loss to North Carolina pic.twitter.com/4rPghmenr7 — Larry Brown Sports (@larrybrownsport) October 16, 2021

What a heartbreaking way to lose. The ‘Canes are now 2-4.