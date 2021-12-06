Manny Diaz takes shot at Miami over his firing

Manny Diaz was fired by Miami on Monday after spending days with his job status in limbo. He took a shot at the school over the way his firing was handled.

Miami was engaged in a very public pursuit of Mario Cristobal for about two weeks before ultimately reaching a deal with him. The school’s pursuit of Cristobal played out all the while Diaz was still employed as the head football coach.

Diaz alluded to the unconventional manner in which his firing transpired in a statement he issued on Monday.

“I am disappointed in the University’s decision and the manner in which this played out over the last few weeks,” Diaz began his statement.

The manner in which his firing played out certainly was unfortunate. But that is just part of the way things go sometimes in the college football coaching business. Diaz should know that better than anyone.

Prior to becoming Miami’s head coach in early 2019, he had just signed a contract to work as Temple’s head football coach. Yes, Diaz ditched Temple less than three weeks after accepting their job. He left them high and dry, right after they had made a commitment to him, and right after he made a commitment to them.

Diaz has no place to criticize anyone else for the way they handle business after he did that to Temple, and after he saw how Miami poached him right after he took another job. He should just suck it up and recognize he’s as big of a culprit as anyone.

Photo: Oct 30, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz puts his headset on against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports