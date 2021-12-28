Marcus Freeman leaning on notable ex-coach for bowl prep

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman’s first game as head coach will come in the Fiesta Bowl. It’s fair to say that Freeman has been thrown in at the deep end, so he’s leaning on a notable former coach for help.

Freeman said Monday that he is relying on Jim Tressel, his former coach at Ohio State, as he prepares the Fighting Irish for their game against Oklahoma State.

Marcus Freeman said he’s relied heavily on former Ohio State head coach Jim Tressel in bowl prep, although Freeman’s experience with Luke Fickell (Peach Bowl) last year and Brian Kelly’s use of GPS also helped in organizing prep. — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) December 27, 2021

Tressel hasn’t coached since leaving Ohio State in 2010, but he’s won plenty of big games in his career. If Freeman feels he can rely on Tressel, it’s also safe to say the former Buckeyes coach still pays plenty of attention to the college game.

Whatever the case, Freeman is unlikely to need much help from Tressel in terms of getting the support of his players.

Photo: Oct 2, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish Defensive Coordinator Marcus Freeman enters Notre Dame Stadium before the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports