Awesome video shows how much Notre Dame players love their new head coach

Notre Dame were understandably upset when Brian Kelly abruptly left to take the head coaching job at LSU this week, but they seem plenty excited to play for Kelly’s replacement.

Marcus Freeman was officially introduced as the 30th head football coach at Notre Dame on Friday. The 35-year-old was promoted from defensive coordinator. Following his press conference, Freeman received a greeting from his players that will give you chills.

The results on the field are all that will matter, but it’s easy to feel like Notre Dame made the right move after seeing that video. Freeman clearly has the respect of players, and there must be a reason for that. The Fighting Irish are also still trying to reach the College Football Playoff. Promoting Freeman should make the transition easier and help quickly erase the sting from Kelly’s departure.

Notre Dame reportedly considered replacing Kelly with a more experienced coach. It appears Freeman was the guy players wanted, and the reception he got on Friday is further proof of that.