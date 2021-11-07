 Skip to main content
Mario Cristobal trolled Jimmy Lake over ‘academic prowess’ comment

November 6, 2021
by Larry Brown

Mario Cristobal in an Oregon shirt

Mario Cristobal got in his jokes at Jimmy Lake’s expense after his Oregon Ducks beat Lake’s Washington Huskies 26-16 on Saturday night.

Oregon fell behind early 7-0 and trailed 9-3 before coming on. The Ducks went to the run game and started to mount a comeback. They rushed for 329 yards and two touchdowns. Travis Dye had 211 of the yards and a touchdown.

After the road win, Cristobal was fired up. He also trolled Lake in his postgame press conference with a “prowess” mention.

Cristobal was referencing Lake’s comment that Washington was not a recruiting rival to Oregon due to the Huskies’ “academic prowess.”

After touting his program’s academics, Lake proceeded to make a dumb decision late in the game, leading to plenty of jokes. Even Cristobal couldn’t resist taking a shot.

Photo: Nov 23, 2019; Tempe, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

