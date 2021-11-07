Mario Cristobal trolled Jimmy Lake over ‘academic prowess’ comment

Mario Cristobal got in his jokes at Jimmy Lake’s expense after his Oregon Ducks beat Lake’s Washington Huskies 26-16 on Saturday night.

Oregon fell behind early 7-0 and trailed 9-3 before coming on. The Ducks went to the run game and started to mount a comeback. They rushed for 329 yards and two touchdowns. Travis Dye had 211 of the yards and a touchdown.

After the road win, Cristobal was fired up. He also trolled Lake in his postgame press conference with a “prowess” mention.

Mario Cristobal with a shot at UW coach Jimmy Lake in the post-game: "Proud of the way our guys came over and showed their prowess in the inclement weather." — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) November 7, 2021

Cristobal was referencing Lake’s comment that Washington was not a recruiting rival to Oregon due to the Huskies’ “academic prowess.”

After touting his program’s academics, Lake proceeded to make a dumb decision late in the game, leading to plenty of jokes. Even Cristobal couldn’t resist taking a shot.

Photo: Nov 23, 2019; Tempe, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports