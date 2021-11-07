 Skip to main content
Everyone made the same Jimmy Lake joke after inexplicable punt decision

November 6, 2021
by Larry Brown

Jimmy Lake on the field

Washington coach Jimmy Lake made an inexplicable decision to punt late in his Huskies’ 26-16 loss to Oregon on Saturday night in Seattle. Not only did his terrible decision backfire, but it also led to the same criticism from those watching the game.

Washington was down 24-16 with 1:58 left and had a 4th-and-10 from their 10-yard line. Most people realized it was probably Washington’s last chance to drive to tie the game and felt they should go for it. Lake felt otherwise and elected to punt. The decision made no sense.

Fittingly, the snap went over the punter’s head for a safety.

Washington fans began chanting “f— Jimmy Lake” according to some in attendance. But there was something else people joked about.

People zinged Lake left and right about the punt decision by throwing his words back in his face.

During the week, Lake said Oregon was not a recruiting rival for Washington. Lake believes his Huskies compete with other schools with more “academic prowess.”

Yes, you guessed it. Everyone questioned Lake’s “academic prowess” after his dumb decision.

Lake just wrote his own jokes with that decision. What was he thinking?

Photo: Oct 16, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Jimmy Lake watches pregame warmups against the UCLA Bruins at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

