Mario Cristobal responds to jab from Steve Sarkisian

Mario Cristobal on Tuesday responded to a jab from Steve Sarkisian.

Sarkisian has been campaigning for his Texas Longhorns to be included in the 12-team College Football Playoff field despite having three losses. He has been stating his case by arguing that Texas has beaten some really good schools, and should not be penalized for playing a difficult schedule that included a loss to Ohio State.

Of course, everyone has had the same response, pointing to the team’s loss to Florida as the reason they have been left out. So did Cristobal, but only after Sark took a shot at Miami first.

In campaigning for Texas, Sarkisian said the Hurricanes shouldn’t get extra credit for running up the score against Pitt.

“Is this about what your record is at the end, or is this about beating quality teams and showing how good of a team you really are by beating quality teams on the field,” Sarkisian said on “SEC This Morning.” “Or, is it, don’t play good teams, put up a bunch of yards, put up a bunch of points, and make it look good. Throw fade route touchdowns with 38 seconds to go when you’re ahead 31-7 so that the score looks better. So is the committee really watching the games, or are they just looking at a stat sheet at the end of the game to say ‘Oh, well they won by this many points, they must’ve played really good.’”

Cristobal, who has his Miami Hurricanes 10-2 and hoping for a berth into the CFP, responded to the jab from Sarkisian.

“That’s funny. We had one common opponent: Florida dominated Texas 29-21, a team we beat convincingly 26-7. That settles that debate,” Cristobal told reporter Brett McMurphy.

The bigger question for Miami is whether they will be able to jump Notre Dame in the CFP rankings. It sounds like that may be a possibility.