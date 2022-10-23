Mario Cristobal talks what Miami needs to do to turn around program

Miami suffered yet another disappointing loss on Saturday when they were dominated by Duke, and head coach Mario Cristobal sent a strong message to his players afterward.

Cristobal is in his first season as head coach of the Hurricanes. After Miami’s 45-21 home loss to Duke, he indicated that he is not pleased with the effort he has seen from his team. Cristobal said any player who is not giving 100 percent every week should “go play somewhere else.”

Miami's Mario Cristobal after 45-21 loss to Duke: "If someone’s not playing hard, they have to go play somewhere else. What we have to do requires tough people. To turn a program, rebuild it, it requires tough-minded people willing to do the work" — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 22, 2022

Miami fell to 3-4 on the year with the embarrassing loss. Much of the current roster was recruited by former head coach Manny Diaz. It sounds like part of the way Cristobal plans to make his mark on the program is by encouraging certain players to transfer.

The Hurricanes were once one of the premier football programs in the country. Now, they regularly lose to opponents they used to steamroll. It would have been impossible 20 years ago to imagine a North Carolina player trolling Miami, but that is where things are at in the ACC at the moment.