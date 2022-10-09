North Carolina DB did disrespectful gesture against Miami

The Miami Hurricanes’ season is quickly becoming one to forget, and it’s bad enough that they’re getting brutally taunted by opponents now.

The Hurricanes lost their third straight game on Saturday, falling short at home against North Carolina 27-24. The Tar Heels finished off the game with eight seconds left, when North Carolina defensive back DeAndre Boykins intercepted a pass to end Miami’s game-tying drive attempt.

After the pick, Boykins mocked Miami’s signature “The U” celebration by turning it upside down in front of the home fans.

North Carolina holds on and Miami will drop a third straight game. Insult to injury: the ol U down pic.twitter.com/3wVo9fmuvn — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) October 8, 2022

The gesture is somewhat similar to the infamous “Horns Down” celebration that is often used to taunt Texas. The Hurricanes really will not want this to become as commonplace as that gesture has.

Expectations were higher for Miami this year under first-year head coach Mario Cristobal, but they are now 2-3 after winning their first two games. Fans were already frustrated as far back as the spring game, so they must be livid at this point.