Martin Gramatica’s son has quite a boot

Nico Gramatica might be the latest budding star in a family that has produced more talented kickers than any other.

Gramatica, the son of former NFL kicker Martin Gramatica, is a true freshman at the University of South Florida. Nico showed off his big leg by drilling a 58-yard field goal during the first quarter of USF’s 50-15 loss to Miami at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., on Saturday night.

The kick even hit the back net, so it probably could have gone 60 yards:

It runs in the family. The first field goal of Nico Gramatica’s career came from 58 yards. Later he would add his second, from 51.

pic.twitter.com/IM6joPXEa6 — Kohl's Kicking Camps (@KohlsKicking) September 22, 2024

That was Nico’s first career collegiate field goal. He later converted from 51 yards in the second quarter.

Martin converted a 65-yard field goal when he played at Kansas State in 1998. That still stands as the longest FBS field goal in the modern era. His son might have a chance to match that feat in the next few years.

Nico’s two uncles, Bill and Santiago, were also kickers at USF. Bill, who played in the NFL like Martin, holds the record for the longest field goal in USF history with a 63-yarder he converted in 2000.

Martin is the most successful of the Gramatica kickers, as he made the Pro Bowl in 2000 and won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2002. Nico certainly has some big shoes to fill, but he is well on his way.