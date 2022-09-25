 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, September 24, 2022

Marvin Harrison Jr. goes viral for his ridiculous outfit during game

September 24, 2022
by Larry Brown

Marvin Harrison Jr has a watch on

Marvin Harrison Jr. is full of style even when on the football field.

The Ohio State wide receiver drew attention online for his outfit while playing against Wisconsin on Saturday. Harrison was spotted with an Apple Watch on his wrist and Louis Vuitton cleats on his feet.

Harrison later changed his cleats and put on standard ones.

The sophomore receiver entered the game with 18 catches for 342 yards and 5 touchdowns in three games. But he didn’t have as much of an impact against the Badgers, recording three catches for 45 yards over the first three quarters.

Harrison definitely had much more of an impact over social media. He also seems to be doing quite well with NIL deals.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus