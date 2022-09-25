Marvin Harrison Jr. goes viral for his ridiculous outfit during game

Marvin Harrison Jr. is full of style even when on the football field.

The Ohio State wide receiver drew attention online for his outfit while playing against Wisconsin on Saturday. Harrison was spotted with an Apple Watch on his wrist and Louis Vuitton cleats on his feet.

Marvin Harrison Jr. playing in Louis V cleats and an Apple Watch on is quite the flex pic.twitter.com/cnucf3Dof2 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 25, 2022

Marvin Harrison Jr. out here balling with an Apple Watch and LV cleats on 🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/gRhii4y601 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 25, 2022

Harrison later changed his cleats and put on standard ones.

Update: Marvin Harrison Jr. has changed his cleats 👀 pic.twitter.com/YEDfa8ltjP — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 25, 2022

The sophomore receiver entered the game with 18 catches for 342 yards and 5 touchdowns in three games. But he didn’t have as much of an impact against the Badgers, recording three catches for 45 yards over the first three quarters.

Harrison definitely had much more of an impact over social media. He also seems to be doing quite well with NIL deals.